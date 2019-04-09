   
AMERICAS
New York City orders mandatory measles vaccines amid outbreak

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
NEW YORK
Published 09.04.2019 18:09
In this March 27, 2019 file photo, signs advertising free measles vaccines and information about measles are displayed at the Rockland County Health Department, in Pomona, N.Y. (AP Photo)
New York City has declared a public health emergency over a measles outbreak and ordered mandatory vaccinations for some people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the order Tuesday. It covers people who live in four ZIP codes in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, where more than 250 people have gotten measles since September.

The declaration requires all unvaccinated people in those areas who may have been exposed to the virus to get the vaccine, including children over 6 months old.

People who resist could be fined $1,000.

The outbreak has been centered in Williamsburg's large community of Orthodox Jews.

Earlier this week, the city ordered religious schools and day care programs serving that community to exclude unvaccinated students or risk being closed down.

