Venezuelan opposition leader Lopez takes refuge at Chile's embassy as coup seems failing

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 30.04.2019 23:47
Updated 30.04.2019 23:48
A Venezuelan police officer guards the Chilean Ambassador residence in Caracas, where opposition activist Leopoldo López and his family sought refuge in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (AP Photo)
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has taken refuge in the Chilean embassy in Caracas, Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero said late Tuesday, as the U.S.-backed coup attempt against elected President Nicolas Maduro seemed to be failing.

Lopez followed his wife Lilian Tintori and his daughter, who "entered as guests to the residency of our diplomatic mission," Ampuero tweeted.

"Chile reaffirms its engagement with Venezuelan democrats," he added.

Lopez, who had been under house arrest since July 2017, said earlier that he had been rescued by the military.

