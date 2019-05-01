3 injured in University of North Carolina shooting, reports say

The University of North Carolina on Tuesday said it had received reports of an "active shooter" at its Charlotte campus and local media said three people had been struck by gunfire before a suspect was taken into custody.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said on Twitter.

The university issued an "active assailant" message on its website announcing that the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should "remain in a safe location."

Local WSCO-TV in Charlotte reported that three people were shot and that one person had been taken into custody. Reuters could not immediately confirm those reports.