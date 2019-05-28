   
Officials find 42 prisoners dead in Brazil's Amazonas state after deadly gang clash

Published 28.05.2019
Policemen are seen during a riot in a prison in Brazilian state of Amazonas in Manaus, Brazil May 26, 2019. Picture taken May 26, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
At least 42 prisoners in Brazil were found strangled to death on Monday in four separate jails in the state of Amazonas, the same state where a fight between rival prison gangs resulted in 15 dead the day before, authorities said.

A statement from the Amazonas state penitentiary department confirmed the number of deaths that took place, apparently during clashes between rival factions.

Brutal violence between prison gangs is common in Brazil. The violence often rapidly spreads to other jails, which are typically under the control of drug factions.

