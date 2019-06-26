   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Venezuela has thwarted coup attempt, government says

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
CARACAS, Venezuela
Published 26.06.2019 22:02
Updated 26.06.2019 22:08
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks after meeting Chilean High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on June 21, 2019 (AFP Photo)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks after meeting Chilean High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on June 21, 2019 (AFP Photo)

Venezuela's socialist government has derailed an attempted coup that included a plan to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and install a general in his place, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez announced Wednesday.

Rodriguez said the plan involved both active and retired army officers and was to have been executed between Sunday and Monday of this week.

The minister also added that Colombia, Chile and US are linked to the botched coup attempt.

U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared he was assuming presidential powers in January as head of the opposition-led congress, arguing that Maduro's re-election had been illegal. Dozens of countries, led by the U.S., have recognized him, but Maduro remains firmly in control of the institutions of state.

The opposition leader launched a failed military uprising on April 30 that triggered a government crackdown against the opposition.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas Shocking images of a drowned Salvadoran migrant and his two-year-old...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS