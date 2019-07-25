US Senate confirms Milley as next Joint Chiefs chairman

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Army Gen. Mark Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding Marine Gen. Joe Dunford.

Milley, until now the Army chief of staff, will take over on Sept. 30 as the nation's top uniformed military officer.

His nomination was approved by an 89-1 vote, two days after the Senate confirmed Mark Esper as U.S. secretary of defense.

President Donald Trump announced last December that he'd picked Milley, 61, who is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The role of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs is to advise the president, the National Security Council and the defense secretary on a range of military matters. The chairman does not command any military forces.

Milley's Senate-confirmed successor as Army chief of staff is Gen. James McConville, who is currently the Army vice chief of staff.