Trump tweets Trump Tower image on Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted an edited photo of a coastal town in Greenland with a huge golden Trump Tower in it on Monday, pledging "not to do this."

A Wall Street Journal report last Thursday had raised the subject that Trump was mulling the idea of purchasing the autonomous Danish territory as he thought that it was a financial burden to Denmark, although added that it was not a priority for his administration at the moment.

Trump's son Eric apparently liked the idea of buying Greenland as he shared the same photo on Instagram. "I don't know about you guys but I love the concept of buying Greenland," he said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made her position clear about the issue during a visit to Greenland, as she pointed out the value of the resources on the island. She underscored that the purchase was not possible, but that they would be open to talk business with the U.S. "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I consistently hope that this is not seriously meant," Frederiksen said, according to reporters of the local daily Sermitsiaq.

This is not the first time that an American leader has tried to purchase the world's biggest island. The U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million in 1946 to buy Greenland, after considering the idea of swapping land in Alaska for parts of the island. Greenland was colonized by Denmark in the 18th century and has a population of approximately 57,000 people. Most of the inhabitants are members of the indigenous Inuit community. Trump apparently has plans for a possible visit to Denmark in September, as a part to his trip to Europe.