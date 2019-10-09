   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

US arrests Defense Intelligence Agency employee over leaking to journalists

REUTERS
WASHINGTON
Published 09.10.2019 21:00
Updated 09.10.2019 21:11
The Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters building in Washington (AP File Photo)
The Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters building in Washington (AP File Photo)

A counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on Wednesday over charges he leaked classified materials about a foreign country's weapons system to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department said in federal court filings on Wednesday.

Information that 30-year-old Henry Kyle Frese passed along to a journalist with whom he was apparently romantically involved appeared in at least eight different news stories, the Justice Department alleged in an indictment unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas U.S. President Donald Trump criticized once again the U.S.' involvement...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS