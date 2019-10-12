4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in New York

At least four people died in a shooting early Saturday at a private social club in New York, U.S. media reported.

The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and several other people were wounded, NBC and other news outlets reported.

Police say the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn't immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary and didn't provide further details.