Hillary Clinton shares parody letter mocking Trump

Hillary Clinton on Sunday posted a parody letter on Twitter supposedly sent by John F. Kennedy during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, written in the excitable style of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent letter to Turkey.

The parody letter, originally from ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" TV show, is written on mocked-up White House letterhead and addressed to Russia's then-leader Nikita Khrushchev.

"Don't be a dick, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba," starts the letter, jokingly attributed to former President Kennedy.

"Everybody will say 'Yay! Khrushchev! You're the best!' But if you don't everybody will be like 'what an asshole' and call your garbage country 'The Soviet Bunion.'" The letter echoes the bizarre tone of Trump's Oct. 9 letter to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In the real letter, Trump threatens to destroy Turkey's economy as he tells Erdoğan to negotiate with a terrorist People's Protection Units (YPG) "general," who he says is "willing to make concessions" he has never made in the past.

"Don't be a tough guy, don't be a fool. I will call you later," Trump says at the end of the letter.

Trump's letter received harsh criticism for bizarre language and disregard for diplomatic conventions.

Several diplomacy and foreign policy experts slammed the letter, condemning Trump's use of words and language "You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will," Trump wrote in a letter many people thought was fake until it was verified by the White House.

The joke letter from Kennedy to Khrushchev ends: "You're really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later," before signing off "Hugs, John Fitzgerald Kennedy." Clinton joked that the letter had been "found in the archives."



Trump's idiosyncratic communication style was also on display on Twitter Sunday when he misspelled the name of his Defense Secretary Mark Esper as "Esperanto" — the little-used universal language invented in 1887.

He corrected his error some hours later.