US Embassy in Ankara to be closed on March 5 due to 'security threat'

The United States Embassy in Ankara will be closed to the public on March 5 due to a security threat and only emergency services will be provided, a U.S. mission statement said late Sunday.

The embassy advised U.S. citizens in Turkey to avoid large crowds and the embassy building and to be aware of their own security when visiting popular tourist sites and crowded places.

It did not specify what the security threat that prompted the closure was.

Visa interviews and other routine services would be canceled, the embassy said, adding that it would make an announcement when it is ready to reopen.

Later on, the Governorship of Ankara released a statement regarding the closure. "Additional security measures have been taken upon intelligence reports from American sources," the statement said.