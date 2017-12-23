France's Micro-Folie in İzmir for first time

The Micro-Folie (Little Madness) Digital Museum, which was organized by the İzmir French Cultural Center, was opened by French ambassador to Turkey Charles Fries in İzmir recently. Described as the art event of the year, Micro-Folie started on Dec. 20 and it will continue until April 14. Organized for the first time outside of France, it is a digital museum, stage events, workshops and a playground. It enables visitors to see 250 masterpieces located in important institutions such as the Palace of Versailles, Pompidou Center, Louvre Museum, Museu Picasso, Quai Branly Museum, Universcience and Grand Palais in France on the screens with the digital museum.

Micro Folie is a cultural project that aims to create a sincere atmosphere, presenting an area to exchange ideas, produce new work and reach the cultural heritage of great institutions through digital media. Organized with inspiration from Folies cultural park designed by architect Bernard Tschumi in La Villette, this innovative project was carried out by the French Culture and Communication Ministry.