Optical illusions, favorite of recent times, at Plato Art

The very first exhibition of the new year at Istanbul Ayvansaray University's Plato Art, "Not Pop, But Op," which scrutinizes the meaning of illusion in abstract art, will open on Jan. 11.

An increasing number of artists have started to deal with optical art in the field of abstraction recently. These artists generally discover the possibility to turn canvas or static and three-dimensional material surfaces into dynamic art pieces. In the "Not Pop, But Op" exhibition, the optic art is commented with a wide range of works from video, photography, paintings, and statues. While artists question the reality and sincerity of the visuality of today, they also bring together the techniques and strategies of op art and the aesthetics of the digital age.

The artists of the exhibition such as Belkıs Balpınar, Ebru Döşekçi, Egemen Tuncer, Ekrem Yalçındağ, Eser Tuncer Hasan Pehlevan, Ömer Pekin and Seçkin Pirim will appear before spectators with their works that combine our sense of reality and different perspectives.

Prepared by Marcus Graf, the permanent curator of Plato Art, the exhibition can be visited until March 24, 2018.