Penelope Cruz: Accomplished actress, philanthropist

Born in Spain in 1974, actress Penelope Cruz studied classical ballet at a young age and later moved to Hollywood to pursue acting. She soon landed roles with Hollywood's big stars Matt Damon and Tom Cruise. In 2008, she won an Academy Award for her performance as the painter Maria Elena in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" directed by Woody Allen, becoming the first Spanish actress to do so.

She has appeared in films in a range of genres, including the comedy "Waking up in Reno," the thriller "Gothika," the Christmas film "Noel" and the action adventure "Sahara." Her roles in "Volver" and "Nine" resulted in Golden Globe and Academy Awards nominations. She is also the first Spanish actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





"Even if that never happened to me, I am so proud of the women that had the courage to speak because that is only going to help for that not to hopefully stop happening to other women," Cruz said about the scandals in Hollywood.

Daily Sabah conducted an interview with Penelope Cruz on her career, lifestyle and Hollywood.

DAILY SABAH: In Hollywood, there are scandals and harassment. Did you have any fears when you arrived in Hollywood?

PENELOPE CRUZ: Well, even if that never happened to me with anybody, and I started to work really young, so I was in situations. When I was traveling, sometimes alone, around the world, I was very young. Even if it didn't happen to me, I was completely shocked and devastated when I read a lot of the stories. I did release a statement about that because I was being asked about my opinion because obviously I worked many times with one of the people who have been named in these stories. Even if that never happened to me, I am so proud of the women that had the courage to speak because that is only going to help for that not to hopefully to stop happening to other women. That is not the way. This is a crazy thing. I am just happy that those things are coming to light.

D.S: Did you ever suspect what was actually going on?

CRUZ: No, because that could happen to you, unfortunately, like anywhere in the world. So the fact that it didn't happen to me doesn't mean it does not exist. Even you read about that or know some people that can tell you that story now, your heart breaks. If there is any kind of abuse of power, it's just not acceptable.

What is the philosophy you embrace in your life?

Well, I try not to hurt others and not to hurt myself. I don't have a specific religion, but since I was very young, I have studied different religions, read about different religions. I am very curious and respectful to all religions, but I didn't feel the need to pick one for me. I think that's what I try to do, which is, I think, not an easy task sometimes.

What is your definition of art?

CRUZ: What a difficult question. I don't know about definition. Anything that can inspire you and make you dream and make you feel like it's a contagious feeling of wanting to create something else. And creativity for me is my food. That's why I love these jobs so much because as an actor you never know everything. You are new every time. Every new character you get there is like "I've never done this before," and this is a very healthy fear. It is a fear that is very addictive because it keeps you new and younger because you never know anything. You can learn more techniques and this-and-that, but every time is a new character. You are getting in the shoes of a new being, a new human being, so you are new again. This is fascinating for me, and I feel like when I'm 80, I'm going to feel exactly the same way.

I assume with two little children traveling has become somewhat of a challenge. Do you still enjoy traveling? Are you an organized traveler? Do you love traveling by plane, by train? What is your favorite destination?

I do less traveling for pleasure because I have to travel sometimes for work. That changes things a little bit, but I don't miss anything. I value a lot the stability of being in one place for a while. I have said no to a lot of things in the last few years because I didn't want to be away from my children and I don't do long trips. The most that I've been separated has been a day and a half, two times, so I'm really proud of that. That's not easy to organize and that means you go to work without sleeping. I don't care. I don't know sometimes. You cannot do it if you have to go to Los Angeles for two or three days. You just go by yourself. I haven't had to do that a lot, and I've been working more last year and the year before. I started to work a little more, but when they were much younger I took some time, and I don't work all the time. I work on and off. That is one of the blessings of this profession that you can be shooting and then you can have a few months when you are not on set. This is a very big privilege. I don't take it for granted.

What kind of path do you take for your children's learning? Do you believe in traditional learning or do you like to get help from technology?

I don't believe in giving iPads to children, sorry, but that's my personal instinct that I will follow. I don't believe in that. I remember my childhood free of electronics, and I feel that every child should have a chance to experience that and then later they can decide. Later, they can learn it easily. I am not worried about that, but children have to touch the books, smell the books, have paper and learn how to write not just with symbols and little faces. I have a big problem with that. I think at least they have to be exposed to what we were exposed to and then later have the technological knowledge. It will come when people are ready. Children need to be children and play outside and play with dirt and jump and play with trees and follow an ant. The other way I think is going to bring many more problems than we think.

Are you still involved with charities in India and to what extent?

Yes, the same girls that I was sponsoring because I was in Calcutta when I was 20 or 25. The first time, I was actually 19. The second time, I was 25, so the same girls that I met there when I was 25. I'm still sponsoring them. They're adults now, so they are in university and are doing great. One of them is studying in Spain because she asked me when she was 9. This is very hard for me to talk about because it's a very emotional story, but it's one of those things that this - the opportunity from my job - has given me the chance to be able to do this. She asked, "When I'm older would you take me to Europe to study?" I don't say this like, "Look what I did." But thanks to my job, I had the opportunity to make this dream real. It was my dream, and it was her dream. Now she's there studying, and she's doing amazing. I'm very, very happy that I had the chance to do this. I love India. You know, I have such a connection with India. I don't know why. It's an amazing place and people.