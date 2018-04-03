Turkish artist on destruction, memory, immortality

The current personal exhibition of Seydi Murat Koç, which is open to visitors at D Design Gallery, "Internal Time" includes paintings that complete the story the artist initiated with his previous two exhibitions, "Vertigo" and "Gravity." The exhibition can be visited until April 7.

Praised for his creativity among his contemporaries, Koç creates new images, views and situations by placing familiar objects, images and views in mostly unexpected, unanticipated and surprising settings. Koç expresses the world order he created via referencing architecture and antiquity in "Vertigo" and "Gravity," this time with objects and images he has carried to the exhibition hall from the real life. He sets up installations made of parts belonging to demolished buildings from Fikirtepe neighborhood of Istanbul, which completely changed with urban transformation. The installations turn into panels of memory, eternalizing these broken-down pieces.





Koç set up installations made of parts from demolished buildings from the Fikirtepe neighborhood of Istanbul, which completely changed with urban transformation.

Professor Hasan Bülent Kahraman, the vice chancellor of Kadir Has University has curated the exhibition and Kahraman describes Koç's approach in the "Internal Time" exhibition, "He offers us the opportunity to weave time!"

"Time is always divided into as internal and external. External time is the objective time, calendars and clocks that usually do not belong to us even if we live in it. We create our own time. Our memory creates the time that belongs to us. Memory's time is eternal. We can extend it as far as we can remember it. We can live between times," says Kahraman. He describes internal time as the time that belongs to us, that we determine, we draw the limits of, and we select and choose. "This time belongs to us and is the time of objects and locations we leave our mark on. Space and objects also have their own time. This does not only belong to the humans. To the contrary, they carry this time with them more than we do. Stones think, objects transform and this all happens with time," adds Kahraman on the concept of the exhibition.

According to Kahraman, Koç collects objects and images of time, bringing together pieces that have touches time with the awareness and vision of antiquity with today's subjects we touch. Kahraman describes Koç's works as "modernizing antiquity but also pushing today to the past through objects." "Their stiffness, tangibility is the tangibility of time. Seydi Murat Koç offers us the opportunity to touch time," notes Kahraman.

About Seydi Murat Koç

Koç was born in Akşehir in 1981. He graduated from the Art Painting Department at Marmara University in 2002. He completed his master's degree in the same branch at the same university in 2006. He held 15 personal exhibitions and joined more than 200 national and international mixed exhibitions. He won 18 awards in total such as "2005's Young Painter" award of RH+ art magazine and 70th State Art and Sculpture exhibition in 2010.

Koç is currently teaching at Doğuş University and continues working at his workshop located in Moda in Istanbul.