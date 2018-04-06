Istanbul university to host Ethiopian-Turkish festival

Istanbul will host a festival spotlighting Ethiopian and Turkish culture, trade and art from April 21-22.

The Ethio-Turkish Cultural, Commercial and Art Festival at Istanbul's Bahcesehir University aims to build a cultural and commercial bridge between the two countries.

Artists from the Tesfaye Abebe art center in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa will take part along with representatives of various companies, trade associations, tour and travel agencies as well as international transport and foreign trade firms.

Ethiopian businesspeople are expected to introduce the unique products of their region, such as coffee, sesame seeds, leather, flowers and textiles. Turkish businesspeople will also introduce their products and services to their counterparts.

A talk between Turkish and Ethiopian businesspeople will be held on investment, imports and exports between the two countries.

Turkish musicians and dancers will also present traditional musical performances and dance shows.

The event is being co-organized by the Ethiopian embassy in Turkey, the Ethiopian Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TİKA) and Bahcesehir University.