Joan Miro's works back in Istanbul

UNIQ Expo will host more than 300 original works of world-famous Catalan artist Joan Miro, starting from May. After four years, the works of Miro (1893-1983), one of the most important surrealist artists of the 20th century, will be on display again in Istanbul. Between September 2014 and March 2015, Sakıp Sabancı Museum hosted a comprehensive exhibition of Miro's work.

In the exhibition, which will be curated by art historian Jean Christophe Hubert, more than 300 original works of the artist will be exhibited together for the first time in the world. The biggest graphic art collection of Miro, who said that he shaped painting with colors like words shape poems and notes shape music, mostly contains water coloring pieces, sketching, collages, letters, ceramics, lithographic pieces and engravings.

The exhibition of the artist, who produced various fantastic pieces which are colorful, moving and full of symbols with the desire to help painting and people become free and to conquer freedom, revolves around many themes, such as surrealism, effect of childhood, freedom, colors, the hand of an artist, simplicity and Spain.

Within the exhibition, the lithography machine, with which Miro produced his works, will be brought and visitors will be much more close to the artist's world. Forty pieces among the works will be on display at the level of children to increase their interest in art. Besides, 20 works of Pablo Picasso, who was a close friend of Miro, will be at the exhibition with the special efforts of Jean Christophe Hubert.

The works of Miro, who brought together art and people, moving beyond painting, will be exhibited together for the first time and can be seen at UNIQ Expo in May.