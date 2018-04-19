Cell phone addiction focus of opera performance

Artists of the Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) will present the favorite arias of the most-performed operas in a show: "NOMOFOBHIA 2018." Nomophobia is described as the phobia that concerns not having a mobile phone or being without phone contact.





According to an ADOB statement, on April 23 at 08:00 p.m. on the Opera Stage they will present a performance based on a social reality that shows that the use of mobile phones has recently become crazy, an addiction and even an illness.

The musical performance, directed by Aydın Buğra Güven, will make listeners experience the entertaining pleasure of arias of the most-loved works, such as "The Barber of Seville," "The Marriage of Figaro," "L'elisir d'amore" (The Elixir of Love), "La Traviata," "Carmen," "Il Trovatore," "La Boheme" and "Tosca.