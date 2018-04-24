Artist plays with perceptions through collages

Alea Pınar Du Pre's first exhibition after four years, "Space/Time" will be at Sevil Dolmacı's new art gallery on April 25 and May 26 at The St. Regis Istanbul.

Du Pre will present the first examples of the "Space/Time" series, which comprises her new portraits creating an illusion effect, along with her "Snapshot" series, featuring digital productions and canvas paintings. Du Pre creates a new work of fiction, overlapping portraits on canvases that she uses from resources the digital age provides from different angles. These new works are a novel interpretation of Picasso's "Deconstruction of reality" tradition.

Through the collages she recreates famous artists' portraits, Du Pre focuses on the space and time theory, leaving illusionary images in one's mind. According to scientific findings, the human brain perceives the external world differently every time and creates different realities in the mind this way. The artist focuses on this mis-impression in the brain, approaching the portraits with a new technique that she has developed. Du Pre achieves being contemporary using traditional materials by questioning the general belief systems with "Space/Time." This new exhibition will bring a fresh take on portrait works in Turkey.

About Alea Pınar Du Pre

Alea Pınar Du Pre was born and raised in Vienna, being affected by the art atmosphere from the Wiener Werkstaette. After studying marketing at the University of Vienna, she got a degree in multimedia at the SAE Institute. Focusing on digital works, the artist has opened solo exhibitions in Istanbul, the U.S. and Europe since 2008 and continues to do so in her professional art life