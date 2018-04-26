Human portraits on the Silk Road

Chinese painting artist Wang Lei paints human portraits and historical works, traveling the countries along the historical Silk Road within the context of the "Art and Dialogue on the Silk Road" project.

Lei began his works, coming to Turkey after China, Uzbekistan and Iran as part of the project, which started in 2015 with the support of the Chinese and Turkish governments.

Lei, who reflected his works on his canvases in Ankara, Istanbul, Çanakkale and İzmir provinces and came to the Safranbolu district in Karabük province, created 20 paintings comprising of human portraits of all ages and historical constructions.

The artist plans to open an exhibition in Pekin in May and Ankara in November, completing his four-year works in the historical district.

4-year project

Lei, who continues his works in a 200-year-old mansion that reflects the historical pattern of Safranbolu, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the project is supported by the Chinese and Turkish governments. Lei expressed his thanks to those who contributed.

Noting that he visited many countries on the Silk Road as part of his art and dialogue tour, Lei, said, "This is an art project, it continues for four years and this year will be the last one. I came to Turkey after Uzbekistan and Iran. I will open an exhibition in Turkey after I complete my works here. I have two parts in my collection: Portraits and historical works. People live history within history. They exist with it. Therefore, they are a whole."

Surprised by Turkish culture

Explaining that he painted the faces of the people living on the Silk Road, Lei said, "I painted 20 pieces in Turkey as both portraits and historical buildings. I completed 70 or 80 works in four years. At the end of the project, I will have 100 works."

The artist has come to Turkey for the first time and was shocked by the culture in the country.

"This is my first time being in Turkey. I read about the country from books, watched on TV and researched on the internet. Turkey is a legendary land. There are old cultures. People live together. I was shocked by the culture here. I enjoyed the sunlight a lot. I have many Turkish friends. They are so kind and make me feel like I am part of their families," he continued. Lei invited everyone to his future exhibitions, where he will exhibit his works inspired by the Silk Road.