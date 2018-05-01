Solo exhibition explores mother-child bond, nature

"Mia Maou Maman" (I Love You Mother), a solo exhibition by artist Pınar Tunç recently opened at Istanbul's Arnavutköy Art Gallery.

The exhibition, featuring 18 works by Tunç, will be open until May 30.

The artists lived six years on the French island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean. The theme of her exhibition is "Mother," Her paintings examine the mother-children relations, nature and animals on Bozcaada in the Aegean Sea, where she grew up.

Tunç studied painting at Uludağ University's Faculty of Fine Arts and completed her Master's degrees at Hacettepe University in 2002 and Marmara University in 2010. The paintings at the exhibition mostly depict oceans, geometric patterns, vegetation and scenes from life.

The smallest painting is 70 x 70 centimeters while the largest one is measured 1.60 x 1.60 meters. "Painting is one of the reasons behind my existence. It is like a therapy for me. It is the strongest link to my past. I cannot think of a life that does not involve painting," said Tunç.