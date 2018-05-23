Digital Pera Museum collection enriched with engravings

Pera Museum continues to present an important anthology from the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation Collection to art lovers via Google Chrome.

The free extension titled "Artworks from Pera Museum," which was enriched with engraving works from Orientalist Painting Collection, presents nearly 80 works on the screens of art lovers.

In the extension, 80 works chosen from the collections of Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation's "Orientalist Paintings," "Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics" and "Anatolian Weights and Measures" are displayed.

Pera Museum, which produces digital projects that make art a part of our daily lives along with exhibitions and public programs, aims to reveal its collection via chrome with this project.

Nearly 20 engravings were added to the anthology, and they describe the French Palace, which is one of the most important constructions in Istanbul, the Galata Dervish Lodge and Hagia Sophia in detail.

Views from Rumeli Castle, to the Bosporus, examples of shipyard and coffee houses are also shown in the anthology. The oldest among the engravings, which were created with stone and metal printing techniques, describes the historical Istanbul peninsula. Dating back to the 17th century, the work comprises of the two different views belonging to the peninsula.

The anthology features works of famous artists, such as Fausto Zonaro, Antoine de Favray, Mıgırdiç Civanyan and Antoine Ignace Melling. Besides, impressive examples of plates, pitchers, vases, milk jugs and bowls, which date back to the 19th and 20th centuries, reveal the history of Kütahya tile and ceramic art, which has an important place in traditional cultural heritage.

Users who add the extension to their browser make a place for art in their lives while having information about the collection works which are not being exhibited. Presenting a joyous art experience to internet users, the extension continues to enrich with new works.

In order to download the free extension, all you have to do is click "obtaining more extensions" from the extensions tab, to search Pera Museum in the store to add the application.