Auction welcomes summer with 'Masterpieces Auction'

On June 3, Beyaz Auction will be selling off 248 masterpieces and extraordinary works of artists from the Turkish and global contemporary art world.

The "Masterpieces Auction" at the Swissotel in Istanbul will offer art lovers a chance to purchase important works of distinguished artists that have been collected from prominent collections.

"Bukalemun ve Karga" (Chameleon and Crow), which was made in 1988 by Ömer Uluç, one of the great figures in Turkish contemporary art, and 12 works of Burhan Doğançay, including his two canvas paintings, will be up for grabs at the 51st Beyaz Contemporary and Modern Art Auction.

"Big Spiderweb," one of the large-sized canvas paintings of the "Ribbon Series," will be offered sale with the estimated price range between TL 450,000 ($98,000) and TL 650,000 while "Alphabet," dated 1977, is expected to sell between TL 180,000 and TL 250,000.





Prominent works of world-famous contemporary masters, such as Peter Halley will also be up for auction.

"Mavi Kale" (Blue Castle - 1985), "Kaligrafik Soyut" (Calligraphic Abstract - 1995) and two works from the "Hallac-ı Mansur" (Mansur al-Hallaj) series of Erol Akyavaş, another master figure in abstract contemporary art, are other works that will be auctioned off.

"Mavi Kale" is estimated to bring TL 180,000-280,000 while "Kaligrafik Soyut" is expected to sell for between TL 200,000 and TL 300,000.

Adnan Çoker's magnificent works titled "Konstrüksiyon" (Construction) and "Gümüş Simetri" (Silver Symmetry) from "Trio," which left its mark on Turkish contemporary abstract art, will be presented to collectors as well.

Furthermore, masterpieces and many important works of Fahrelnisa Zeid, who is known as the "French Ecole" in Turkish contemporary and modern painting history and as the most important representative of European Painting, Nejad Melih Devrim, Mübin Orhon, Selim Turan, Hakkı Anlı and Abidin Dino will take place at the auction.

"Lustred With Black II," the yellow, black and white painting of Fahrelnisa Zeid, which reflects the traces of tragic incidents that the artist experienced after moving to Europe, managing to escape from the coup in Jordan in 1958 with his husband, will be put on sale with a price range between TL 350,000 and TL 500,000.





Twelve works of Burhan Doğançay will be up for grabs at the auction.

"Abstrait Rouge" (Abstract Rouge) by Mübin Orhon, "Abstrait Orange" (Abstract Orange) by Selim Turhan and "Abstrait Sombre" (Abstract Sombre) by Hakkı Anlı, which were brought from the collection of famous French collector Daniel Gervis, are evaluated as the artists' most important artworks, which have been put on sale recently.

Besides, a large anthology of 17 works belonging to Fikret Mualla, who is a myth in painting history with not only his art but also his lifestyle, will be among the most attention-grabbing pieces in the auction. Some of these works of the artist, who died in 1967 in France and buried in the Paris Cemetery of the Nameless, are masterpieces.Prominent works of world-famous contemporary masters, such as Peter Halley, Sarah Morris, Peter Zimmermann, Hermann Nitsch, Ben Willikens, Susan Hefuna, Salar Ahmadian, Alexandre Istrati and Chintan Upadyay, will be given their places next to Turkish artists.

One of the most comprehensive auctions organized recently, can be seen at Beyaz Space, the art space of Beyaz Auction in Nişantaşı district, until June 2 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The auction will be held at 2 p.m. at Swissotel on June 3, and the moderator will be Aziz Karadeniz.