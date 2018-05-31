Gates of Troy open to Lesbos

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has declared 2018 as the "Year of Troy" to mark the 20th anniversary of the ancient city's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

As part of the celebrations, boat tours between Çanakkale's Ayvacık (Küçükkuyu) district and Greece's Lesbos Island are being organized by GESTAŞ and DENTUR AVRASYA, who also serve on the Dardanelles, Imbros, Tenedos and South Marmara lines.

The Küçükkuyu Customs Gate was recently opened after some restoration work. The boat tours will bring visitors from the Greek island to the ancient city of Troy.

This will also give Çanakkale an opportunity to tell the legend of Troy to tourists from Greece as well as other countries. The tours will be organized regularly through the whole summer.

Thanks to the tour, visitors coming to Lesbos from different places around the world will also be able to reach Çanakkale easily.

While the tours are expected to contribute to the city's tourism sector by boosting the number of tourists visiting the ancient city. The first tour between Küçükkuyu pier and Petra Port in Lesbos was organized on May 28. There will be two tours every weekday during this summer.