'Looking at Art' with children at Istanbul Modern

The Discovery Space educational program, which is held in collaboration with Istanbul Modern and the Centre Pompidou, continues its events with "Looking at Art."

"Looking at Art," presents children with the opportunity to improve their creativity with installations in the fields of art history, engineering, design, performance and animation. Broken up into four sections such as "Art Archaeologists," "Windows," "Museum Anatomies" and "The Image Hill," the program invites children to discover their own perspective in art.

The program is organized for children between the ages of five and 12. It consists of installations that include video screenings, architectural pictures and composition preparing.

The program starts with the screening of short videos featuring Mon Oeil, an animation character designed by Centre Pompidou. It then leads into the four different application areas of: "Art Archaeologists," "Windows," "Museum Anatomies" and "The Image Hill."

Art Archaeologists

Art Archaeologists is performed in the arrangement of artist Raphael Garnier which includes various forms on wall surfaces. Children, like archaeologists, discover and find elements such as shapes and lines. They then prepare their own compositions using the elements that they discover.

Windows

Windows is an installation created by artist Paul Cox that features the idea of a moving and changing house. In this area, children create a new interior and exterior area, arranging walls, doors and windows over and over again.

Museum Anatomies

The Museum Anatomies installation area has been prepared by Vincent Broquaire. Children examine the elements that create the museum architecture in graphics arrangement shown on a canvas dangling from the ceiling.

The Image Hill

The Image Hill is an arrangement area which comprises of images prepared by Stephane Kiehl. Children create interesting, poetic, comic or visual stories by using the images in this area.

"Looking at Art" is open to school teams all week long, other than Sunday, while families with children can attend on the weekend.