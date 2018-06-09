Turkish-Persian paintings on display at 7 Art Gallery

The 7 Art Gallery, which recently opened on Serdar-Ekrem street of Beyoğlu, one of the most popular alleys hosting art galleries, is hosting a collection of Turkish and Persian paintings.

Having opened its doors to art-lovers in June with the attendance of Devrim Erbil, 7 Art Gallery is waiting for visitors with a unique collection.

This collection is showcasing prominent names of Turkish painting and pieces of important painters from Iran until Monday.

Apart from the works of well-known Turkish painters such as Devrim Erbil, Ahmet Oran, Barış Sarıbaş and Yasemin Öztürk, master pieces of Persian painters such as Hamid Tolouei Fard, Kaveh Kavosi and Mansoor Ghandriz can be seen at the exhibition.

With this exhibition, 7 Art Gallery aims to introduce living representatives of the Persian civilization, which has inspired its art and literature for centuries, in Turkey. Moreover, a special collection with the theme of "

Mawlana and Women of the East" will be presented to the taste of visitors in July in the gallery.

The gallery is getting ready to host not only paintings but also different art pieces of various art branches in the upcoming days. Aiming to bring sculptures and different designs to art-lovers, the Gallery will also hold workshops with the attendance of prominent artists and organize art activities for those who would like to be in the kitchen of art-making. Additionally, 7 Art Gallery will host exhibitions which will provide benefits for nongovernmental organizations and small-scale auctions for donations to be able to create an effective path where art can integrate with public.