Bomontiada brings part of Paris to Istanbul

The PAR-IS-TANBUL Festival organized by bomontiada and Istanbul French Cultural Center is opening its doors to art lovers between June 20 and June 30.

The popular electronic band Acid Arab will be performing live at the opening of the festival, where all events are free of charge.

Held with the French Cultural Center for the last two years, bomontiada's festival continues on its way with PAR-IS-TANBUL again with a rich program this year. Welcomed with great interest in the recent years, the event will be highlighting different aspects of French culture with an interdisciplinary program this year.

The first guests of the festival, offering concerts, movie screenings, exhibitions and gastronomy days, are the Parisian duo Guido Minisky and Herve Carvalho's band Acid Arab, which harmonizes Eastern and Western music in electronica and is highly popular in Turkey.

On the evening of June 21, celebrated as World Music Day, Abdul & The Gang, one of the notable names of funk music, will perform in the courtyard. On June 22, the Nojazz, known for the cult concerts they perform all around the world, will bring soul and funky tunes for unforgettable moments.

Exhibitions, performance, movies and French tastes

France eMotion, which will bring a different perspective to French cultural heritage, will host works of four foreign photographers from four different continents. The visuals will be animated and the project will have a digital dimension at the exhibition on June 22.

The Flying Buffet performance to be held on the same evening will offer a different experience to the guests.

The outdoor cinema to take place at 9:30 p.m. each evening between June 25 and June 28, will offer four French movies. At the French Gastronomy Days at bomontiada that will take place on June 29-30, guests will be able to taste the most delicious options offered by French cuisine.