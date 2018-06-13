Current exhibits inspire art-filled summer for children

Pera Museum is offering 11 different workshops specially designed for children between 4 and 12 years old. Children will get the chance to produce various objects using organic and recycled materials, plexiglas, china and colorful cardboard.

The creative productions of the children participating in the summer workshops will be displayed at the "Summer Summer Summer '18" exhibition at the Pera Training Workshop from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30. The children's works will also be digitally presented to the audience.

4 to 6-year-olds enjoy summer

Workshops, specially organized for children aged four to six, invite those interested to consider summer and the opportunities it offers. In the "Under Sea Under My Hands: Tropic" workshop participants will imagine creatures living under and around the sea and cut out colorful cartons and sponges in the shape of sea creatures creating their own tropic life.

Based on "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Sea Baths to Beaches" exhibition, the "Hope, I don't Get Sunstroke" exhibition prepares children for the scorching heat of the summer. By using colorful cardboard, the participants will prepare summer hats in many colors, which they can use under the sun throughout the day.

"My Friends at the Sea" workshop focuses on the vegetation and creatures living under the sea. The participants will create sea beds for underwater life and they will cut out fish from cardboard and seaweed from paper creating a scene of life underwater.

"The Castle of Sugar" workshop, inspired by the works of Melike Şerbet, an artist who was included in the current "Shaken Image: Works from Hacettepe University Faculty of Fine Arts," focuses on the design of buildings. The workshop, which will see how many different buildings can be designed by the use of sugar cubes as the main material.

7 to 12-year-olds examine their living spaces

The workshops organized for 7 to 12-year-olds provides a new perspective on the expressions that are shaped both by the surrounding environment and by feelings.

The participants of the "Book of Funny Faces," will show how emotions, thoughts and feelings can affect the expression on one's face. They will be designing a summer holiday book based on the expressions and feelings resulting from concepts such as sunburn and feelings.





The "Bright and Colorful Portraits" workshop, which aims to document change, based on the words of Aytuna Cora from the "Shaken Image: Works from Hacettepe University Faculty of Fine Arts."

"Change is both physical and mental," Cora says.

Participants in the workshop will first examine old photographs and then compare the current situation.

The "Dinosaurs are Alive!" exhibition aims to study these animals, their nutritional habits and ways of life and how they are different than human habits and ways of life. The participants will create dinosaur models using recycled materials at the end of the workshop.

The "Plate on Plate: My Life at Home" exhibition based on artist Esma Burcu Sereli's works displayed at "Shaken Image: Works from Hacettepe University Faculty of Fine Arts" exhibition, participants will draw their favorite home activities on plates in various sizes and models and then, design their books explaining their drawings and write their own stories.

Aiming to create awareness about the environment we live in, the participants at the "Giant Buildings" workshop will consider forests, parks, playgrounds and tall buildings around them and design their dream living spaces.

The participants who visit the "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure From Sea Baths to Beaches" exhibition, will get to attend the "Summer Cakes from Wafers" workshop where they will use color whipped creams with food coloring to create cakes and will decorate their cakes with daisies, hydrangea, lavender and other summer flowers and flavor them with summer fruits.The "Sound and Motion Workshop" for children allows children to interact with the sounds and movements of the sea. Participants learn to listen, make choices, share and express themselves with the sign language called "sound-painting."