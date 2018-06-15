Istanbul's Pera Museum to welcome visitors during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Pera Museum will welcome visitors during the Eid al-Fitr holiday this weekend as it hosts two exhibitions titled "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Sea Baths to Beaches," and "Shaken Images."

"Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Sea Baths to Beaches" will feature a series of collection focusing on the transition of the city's sea bathing to the beach going culture from the 1870s up until the 20th century.

It shows the change in people's spare time activities and socialization culture. The exhibition is like a documentary showing the radical lifestyle changes brought on by the Republic.

Curated by historian, writer and academician Zafer Toprak, "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Sea Baths to Beaches" brings together photographs, magazines, comics, objects and books from various public and private collections, including the İnönü Family, Mehmet Aksel, Seyhun Binzet, Ayşe Bermek, Doğan Güral, Uğur Yeğin, Doğan Paksoy, Sakıp Sabancı Museum and SALT Research.

The Istanbul Research Institute, a sister institute of Pera Museum, will feature an anthology comprising of beach scenes in Yeşilçam films, books, journals, and comics. The collection can be examined by watching and reading rooms as an extension of the exhibition.

The other exhibition at Pera museum this weekend is titled "Shaken Images." It's an anthology of works by students from Hacettepe University's Fine Arts Faculty.

The exhibition is curated by Dilek Karaaziz Şener. It will feature paintings, statues, sculptures, installations, videos, graphics and ceramic works by the art students. The exhibited works reflect the young artists' perspective on body, society, memory, nature and cultural norms and focus on the relation between these concepts and image. The works, which also search for the conceptual layers of image and its relation with the production process, reveal the current questionings of the artists. "Shaken Image" brings together the works of 54 artists. The exhibitions will be open on June 16 and June 17.