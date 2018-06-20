Art workshops for children at Istanbul Modern

For the summer holiday, Istanbul Modern has organized a program full of educational and fun activities for children aged seven to 12. Ten workshops with unique and rich content are waiting for children in the temporary space of Istanbul Modern in Beyoğlu between July 2 and Aug. 31.

Children will be discovering their creativity by participating in different programs ranging from painting to costumes, animation to sculpture, and architecture to photography at the summer workshops.

Children will interpret art and create artistic productions together with museum experts.

The workshops are organized twice a day between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the mornings and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon. There are various workshops which children can choose from.

Paintings and costumes





Children will be pushing the boundaries of their imagination by working with colors, stains and different artistic materials at these workshops. By watching a presentation of samples of famous paintings by master painters; they will evaluate periods and costumes depicted in these paintings. Then, they will design these costumes on a dummy and complete the workshop by creating a painting of a figure wearing the costumes.

Charades

Children form groups in this workshop and prepare their own short-animated movies. They listen to the romantic comedy by William Shakespeare, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" share roles and interpret the play. The movie made during the drama work is presented as a present to the children.

Nature on my canvas

In this workshop, children will seek ways to paint nature not just by images but also with pieces, thus forming things such as leaves, plant bodies, etc. The program starts with listening to the stories of canvases seeking their paintings. Children will imagine images for the empty canvases, turning their dreams into reality.

Mud sculptors





Children are invited to expand their imaginary works by working with natural materials in this workshop. Children will set on the road with their own stories like some artists in Istanbul Modern's exhibitions do in this program. They will look beyond their physical attributes into their own inner worlds and will meet with ways that are beyond the ordinary ways of art of self-expression. They will be embodying their fears, habits, and themselves by giving mud a form.

Architectural story

This workshop focuses on relief sculpture, with its long history, along with architectural structure, an integral part of this kind of art. At the workshop, examples from the history of art will be examined and the architectural visuals where these reliefs are located will be evaluated. Children will meet with the techniques of creating protruded and carved surfaces. They will complete the program by creating their own compositions with mud reliefs.

Linocut print

The workshop invites kids to learn different printing techniques. The program starts with a brief presentation of examples from art history and continues with the children painting and printing their own linocut molds.

Photo collage

This workshop focuses on photography as a contemporary art practice. The images are modified, verified with different angles, reproduced and rearranged to create a new composition. The program invites the children to think about the similarities and differences between photography and painting.

Future architects

Children bring together specially crafted geometric forms in this workshop to create a city. Inspired by nature, they will prepare solutions and city models that will preserve the nests of different creatures, which are functional, ergonomic and aesthetically compatible with nature.

Encrypted pictures

The workshop program focuses on graphic design. Children create their own graphic designs based on murals, and signs and symbols of ancient societies. From the murals in France to the paintings made by the Aborigines of Australia, from Egyptian hieroglyphs to Seljuk motifs, children will form their own images on foam plates. Combining these images, they will prepare graphics describing themselves or a beautiful day they spent.

Printed bags

The workshop brings together design and silk screen art. In the first part, children will produce print molds. In the second part, they design bags from fabrics. The program is completed with bags designed by children and the prints designed by children being printed on these bags.