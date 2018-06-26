Paintings 'on the edge of modern life'

Paintings by artist Nejdet Vergili are on show for art lovers in the exhibit "On the Edge of Modern Life" in collaboration with the Şişli Municipality and Visual Arts Foundation (GÖRSAV).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şişli Mayor Hayri İnönü said that they are hosting an exhibition at the Art Gallery of Şişli Municipality for the third time.

Mentioning his admiration for the works in the exhibition, İnönü expressed his gratitude to GÖRSAV.

Stating that people should connect to art more, he said, "Our aim is to present beautiful works for people who live in our region and to increase their bond with art."

'My works focuses on freedom'

Artist Nejdet Vergili said that his works that he had painted from 2001 onward were on display at the exhibition, explaining that he established his life on the ideal of painting.

"Modern life is an indispensable situation. It is a reality that we are living in and will continue to live in. However, modernity can torture us with many things that hurt us," Vergili said.

Implying people should get out of modern life sometimes, he said, "I question modern life, staying alone. We should look at the sky and sea sometimes. The paintings that I create, promote people to listen to their inner voices, ask questions, and understand the basics of our entity are on display in this exhibition. Therefore, there is joy and sorrow at the same time in these paintings. However, the most important concept is freedom which everyone desires."

Thirteen oil paintings by the artist can be seen until Aug. 3.