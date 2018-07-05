Exhibition showcases Anatolian doors and knockers

The "Door and Knocker" exhibition, prepared by the Kenan Yavuz Cultural House, recently opened to visitors in Bayburt province. Greeting art lovers at Kenan Yavuz Cultural House in Beşpınar village in Demirözü district, the exhibition features 20 old doors and knockers that were brought from various cities in Turkey.

Attending the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Bayburt Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan said that Kenan Yavuz, the founder of the cultural house, turns important topics in the context of Turkish culture and humanity into concrete works.

Noting the "Door and Knocker" exhibition is one of these works, Pehlivan said, "Harmony is a notion that is desired in life. It is a part of our belief and culture as well."

Pehlivan explained that monotony can make the colors of life fade. "Unfortunately, our world and life in the world face the risk of evolving to monotony with globalization," he added.

Explaining that life has great variety, he reported, "If we disengage our roots which are the values supporting us, our life will be separated from its color and beauty. Therefore, a monotonous life will appear. However, this "Door and Knocker" exhibition creates a story with our roots. Doors have authentic messages with abstract concepts in both architectural and spiritual context. There is a message in Anatolian doors. Even the knockers of them are various. They give messages to those inside."

Kenan Yavuz also stressed that they want to create a story with the exhibition. Yavuz continued, "We conduct works to introduce the materials that have an important place in people's lives and to draw attention to the traditional life. We tried to collect memorial goods of people and other material that we did not appreciate here. Unfortunately, all of the village houses become concrete ones. People live in metropolitan areas and they build the same city houses when they are back in their villages."