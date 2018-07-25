Two theater play on open-air stage to meet spectators

Zorlu Performing Art Center (PSM) productions will be a guest to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater. The side-splitting play titled "Yoldan Çıkan Oyun" (The Play That Goes Wrong,) which brings together star figures of comedy, will meet spectators on Aug. 6.

Directed by Lerzan Pamir, the award-winning play features Sarp Apak, Öner Erkan, Haki Biçici, Defne Koldaş, Gökçen Gökçebağ, Pelin Ermiş, Kubilay Çamlıdağ and Baran Güler.

"Fiddler on the Roof," the first Turkish musical at Zorlu PSM, is getting ready to revive the atmosphere of the Harbiye open-air stage on July 7. Adapted from the "Teyve the Dairyman" stories, the musical, which is one of Broadway's 15 long-term works, features precious artists, such as Binnur Kaya, Mehmet Ali Kaptanlar, Özgür Çevik and Ceren Gündoğdu.