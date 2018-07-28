Youth from around the world to attend Istanbul summer school

Organized by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) for the first time this year as part of the Turkish Summer School program, the Turkish Cinema Summer School will start July 30 at Istanbul Şehir University's Dragos Campus where 23 young cinema lovers from 19 countries will come together for two weeks.



Important cinema academicians will provide lessons prepared by the Istanbul Şehir University Cinema and Television Department. In the lessons, many subjects, such as cinema in the Ottoman Empire, Fantastic Turkish cinema, leading women filmmakers, documentary cinema and the journey of cinema in Turkey, will be taught.

Along with presentations by academicians, meetings with various directors active in the sector, scenarists, actors and actresses, cinema critics and producers will take place. Important masterpieces of Turkish cinema will be screened, and many places, such as Mimar Sinan University Cinema and Television Department, Türker İnanoğlu Foundation Cinema and Theater Museum, Turkish Cinema Research and the Istanbul Museum of Innocence, will be visited.