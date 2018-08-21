Pera Museum exhibitions a joy at Qurban Bayram

The Pera Museum is open for visitors of all ages during Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha), except on the first day of Bayram. Visitors who want to spend a holiday with art can visit "Shaken Image," "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure" until Aug. 26 as well as the permanent exhibitions titled "Colliding Worlds," "Weighs and Measurements in Anatolia," and "Coffee Break" created from the collections of Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation. A free audio guide accompanies exhibitions.

The exhibition titled "Shaken Image" makes young artists visible and the "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure" exhibition focuses on the revolutionary story of the transition from sea bath to beach. Except for the first day of the Qurban Bayram, the exhibitions will be open at the museum as well as the Pera Learning Workshop "Yaz Yaz Yaz 18" ("Summer Summer Summer 18") and "Colliding Worlds," "Weighs and Measurements at Anatolia," and "Coffee Break" exhibitions.

"Summer Summer Summer 18," created with inspiration from the "Shaken Image" and "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure" exhibitions, is also awaiting visitors. The exhibition includes designs produced by 4-12 year olds' designs made of organic and recycled materials, plexy, porcelain and colored cardboard.

Pera Museum's "Shaken Image" exhibition is hosted by Hacettepe University Fine Arts Faculty. The exhibition presents works by students and is curated by Dr. Dilek Karaaziz Şener. The exhibition, which reflects young artists' perspectives on concepts such as image, body, society, memory, space, nature and cultural norms, reveals the current inquiries of the younger generation artists.

The "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure" exhibition focuses on the sociocultural structure of Istanbul's city history and the concept of the beach. Exhibiting how the sea becomes a part of city life and beach culture and changing social structures, the exhibition is curated by historian, author and academic Zafer Toprak. The exhibition is collated from the collections of Istanbul Research Institute and archives of the İnönü Family, Mehmet Aksel, Seyhun Binzet, Ayşe Bermek, Doğan Güral, Uğur Yeğin, Doğan Paksoy, Sakıp Sabancı Müzesi, Türkiye İş Bank, Ziraat Bank and SALT and is presented with pictures, photographs, books, magazines and other original materials such as caricatures. The sister organization of Pera Museum, Istanbul Research Institution is housing watching-reading rooms that offer the opportunity of examining books, magazines, posters and caricatures that display beach scenes from Yeşilçam movies.