Queen Elizabeth's jewelry to be featured at Turkish designer's show

Zeynep Kartal, the England-based Turkish fashion designer, will feature three jewelry pieces that belong to Elizabeth II, the Queen of the U.K., at her fashion show during the London Fashion Week on Sept. 15.

The jewelry has been taken with a special permit for the fashion show, a first in history.

They belong to Queen Elizabeth's personal collection and will be combined with Kartal's three designs in the 2019 Autumn/Summer Fashion Show.

"I have always wanted to work as a cultural bridge between my country and the U.K. It is a matter of great happiness to see the Queen's jewelry used with three of my designs. My happiness doubled when I learned that the special permit would be given to a Turkish fashion designer for the first time." Kartal is a renowned fashion designer. She has dressed many world-famous artists, including Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding, Cheryl Cole, Tess Daly, Winnie Harlow, Massie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Lucy Fallon.