Municipality launches new art center in Istanbul

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has opened a new art center in Istanbul. The old Istanbul Bookstore located at the entrance of the Taksim Square subway has now become Taksim Sanat and opened yesterday with an exhibition called "Resmemaneti Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Painting Collection."

Apart from the selection of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the entire project "Contemporary Interpretation on Traditional Culture - 66 Frames," which was created by Sezer Tansuğ and his 43 artist friends in 1993, was on display at the opening alongside the exhibition "Resmemaneti."

Special catalog prepared

A catalog that includes works selected from the "Resmemaneti" exhibition has been prepared. A comprehensive evaluation regarding the collection was written in the catalog by professor Kıymet Giray that will be a resource for today's artists, art historians, researchers and art lovers.

Visitors will see portraits and still life paintings as well as landscapes and different pieces created with oil, watercolors and mixed techniques by Turkish artists who made a name for themselves in the international art arena through their collections, styles and originality. Some of the priceless works of the exhibition include the famous painting "Sis" ("Fog") by Abdülmecid Efendi which integrates well with the poem of Tevfik Fikret, portraits of Abdülhak Hamit and Recaizade Mahmud Ekrem by Abdülmecid Efendi, Ottoman sultans portrayed by Feyhaman Duran, Galata Bridge by Mustafa Nuri Paşa, Cairo and Bosporus landscapes by Halil Paşa, the first Atatürk portrait by İbrahim Çallı, "Kızlarağası" by Şevket Dağ, "Fırtına" ("Boat in the Storm") by Mıddırgıç Civanyan, paintings by Fausto Zonaro and "Surname-i Muradiye" by Burhan Doğançay, which are preserved in the Tevfik Fikret House in Aşiyan district, Şişli Atatürk Museum and Atatürk Library.

Respect for art culture

Sezer Tansuğ described his project "66 Frames," which is comprised of special collections, saying, "66 Frames aims to draw interest and respect to our traditional culture, which has been programmed toward Western culture in recent years with media agents having worked to get it forgotten and humiliated. Having such a unique exhibition at the opening of Taksim Sanat is a great sign of respect for our traditional culture."

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, which preserves the "Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Painting Collection" to protect artistic and cultural treasures and tries to present a concept that can draw art lovers' appreciation, formerly displayed works at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) complex in 2004, at Art-Istanbul Art Fair in 2005 and in Luxembourg Istanbul Culture Days in 2006.

Book cafe inside Taksim Sanat

There is a book cafe inside Taksim Sanat run by Kültür AŞ, one of the affiliates of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. The book cafe features three bookshelves and offers a cozy environment for art lovers. At the cafe, where Istanbul-themed books and exhibition catalogs will be offered for sale, prestigious books will be put on display. In addition, the venue offers a menu of drinks and snacks to enjoy while you peruse the shelves.