Nutcracker ballet to be staged in Antalya

Adapted from Hoffman's "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the "Nutcracker" is getting ready to salute art lovers in Antalya.

The written announcement from the Antalya State Opera and Ballet states that the "Nutcracker," a ballet staged by world-renowned ballet companies worldwide and associated with new year celebrations, will be at Haşim İşcan Culture Center on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

As the last ballet composed by Tchaikovsky, the directing and choreography of the work will be done by Mehmet Balkan. The orchestra, on the other hand, will be directed by Hakan Kalkan. While Lale Balkan serves as the art director of the ballet, the set design will be handled by Gürcan Kubilay. In addition, Aydan Çınar will take care of the costume design of the show, while lighting design will be conducted by Mustafa Eski.

Adapted from E.T.A Hoffman's "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," the ballet presents Clara, who receives a tin soldier, the nutcracker, as a Christmas gift from her uncle Drosselmeyer. Jealous of Clara's present, her brother Fritz wants the nutcracker. The present gets broken, and Clara becomes upset. When theparty is over, all the guests leave. Losing sleep over her toy, Clara gets curious and goes to the Christmas tree. After falling asleep under the tree, Clara is swept from one spectacular adventure to another.

Tickets for the ballet are on sale at the ticket windows of the opera halls in Cumhuriyet Square and the Haşim İşcan Culture Center, in addition to on Biletiva's website.