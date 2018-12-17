Art platform BASE to host new generation works at Galata Greek School

BASE is getting ready to assemble newly graduated artists-to-be from all around Turkey under the same roof at Galata Greek School between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23. You should mark these dates down on your calendar for a chance to meet 94 new generation artists from 30 universities. The event will allow visitors to view more than 100 works from the artists, who are at the start of their careers, and to watch BASE Talks, which will host precious speakers this year as always.

Nearly 1,200 applications were submitted by 2018 graduates from 65 universities. The selective committee of BASE featured Ali Akay, Ahmet Elhan, Arie Amaya – Akkermans, Aslı Altay, Başak Doğa Temur, Burçak Bingöl, Ceren Erdem, Deniz Artun, Derya Yücel, Ferhat Özgür, Hale Tenger, Huma Kabakcı, İnci Aksoy, Nathalie Angles, Sara Reza, Seyhun Topuz, Şener Özmen and Yunus Büyükkuşoğlu.





Statues like this one sculptured by Elif Demir take place at the BASE exhibition.

As a result of the evaluation carried out by the selection committee, 105 works of 94 new generation artists from 30 universities located in 20 different cities were chosen to be exhibited at BASE. Curated by Derya Yücel, BASE 2018 will present works of different art fields, such as painting, ceramics, video, sculpture, photography, printing, glass and graphics design.

Organized with the sponsorship of Digilogue, BASE will hold a Kale Group and TEB Private Banking event, a BASE Talks conference program, various training events and workshops along with the exhibition for four days.

Aiming to support young artist candidates in their transition from graduation to professional life, BASE offers an opportunity for them to exhibit their productions and to meet leading figures from the art world. It also wants to be a mediator between these artists and art lovers, as well as the creative industries. In this way, art lovers and the creative industries can discover the artists.

Precious figures of art world at BASE Talks

BASE Talks, which attracted great attention last year, will continue to bring together members of the art world at conversations for four days. The program will host more than 50 speakers in nearly 30 panels and be organized every day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.





Duygu Aydoğan's work titled "Posthuman."

Alp Sime, Alper Aydın, Antonio Cosentino, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Ayşe Erkmen, Ayşe Umur, Balkan Naci İslimyeli, Barış Seyitvan, Burcu Yağcıoğlu, Burçak Bingöl, Canan Dağdelen, Ceren Erdem, Deniz Erbaş, Derya Yücel, Dilara Göl, Ekrem Yalçındağ, Erdağ Aksel, Erinç Seymen, Erol Tabanca, Esra Aliçavuşoğlu, Evren Sungur, Ezgi Tok, Fatih Temiz, Ferhat Satıcı, Gözde İlkin, Güneş Terkol, Hakan Irmak, Hamza Kırbaş, Hera Büyüktaşçıyan, Hülya Özdemir, İdil Tabanca, Leyla Gediz, Marcus Graf, Mehmet Dere, Mehmet İmre, Melih Görgün, Memed Erdener, Merve Çağlar,Mustafa Horasan, Nazlı Pektaş, Necla Rüzgar, Nermin Er, Ömer Özyürek, Özdemir Altan, Saliha Yavuz, Sarp Evliyagil, Selen Tokgöz, Seyhun Topuz, Sibel Horada, Sinan Niyazioğlu, Suela Cennet, Şakir Gökçebağ, Şefik Özcan, Tankut Aykut, Tony Ventura, Tuna Ortaylı Kazıcı, TUNCA , Yasemin Elçi, Yaşam Şaşmazer and Yavuz Parlar are among the celebrated figures taking part in the event. You can follow the program via the website.

BASE's curator Derya Yücel drew attention to the way that art is a way of existence and every creative thought occurs after being triggered by a question.

Yücel continued, "Newly graduated artists who make their way to announce their existence in limitless languages and to produce, show their determination in making art despite all economic, social and cultural conditions to us again in BASE 2018. This year is shaped around questions to be asked in line with the works of 94 new graduates, their common tendencies and intersecting narratives. Social and individual common concerns, problematics, thinking-imagination ways and aesthetic tendencies in today's artistic productions will meet visitors around three questions: 'Can this be me?,' 'Do I have a home?' and 'Are my dreams real?' While these questions, where common ground is found although there is a production of versatile ideas, create common-temporary frames, they aim to create an interactive platform belonging to artist-work and audience. 'Can this be me?' focuses on works created around the concepts of body, identity, selfness and otherness. The question 'Do I have a home?' brings together the works that concentrate on the problems of migration, exile, city and belonging via social commonality. The productions that reflect inner psychological states, the limits and possibilities of the imagination through abstract narratives are placed around the question 'Are my dreams real?' These questions, which provide a temporary framework for the art productions where various understandings and comprehensions are given as a way of expression, offer an opportunity to observe the relations between the new generation young artists and their works while revealing the common dynamism in art productions."

Don't miss BASE for a chance to meet new graduate artist candidates from various cities, including Mardin, Antalya, Batman, Kayseri, Muğla and Sakarya, and to see their works.