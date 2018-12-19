Traveling in the woods through an art exhibit

Established to contribute to art and culture in Turkey, especially in Istanbul, the Contemporary Istanbul Foundation (CIF) has prepared its third exhibition "Travelling in the Woods: Artist/Storyteller." Curated by Bala Gürcan, the exhibition, comprised of works by CANAN, Cengiz Çekil, Erdil Yaşaroğlu, Ergin Cavuşoğlu, Gülsün Karamustafa, Murat Akagündüz and SENA, will be open until Dec. 28.

Curator Bala Gürcan focuses on the role that storytelling plays in culture and social transformation in cultural historian Walter Benjamin's article "The Storyteller" (1936). She interprets the storyteller's character, which blends knowledge of the past with knowledge from afar, within the context of contemporary art production.

Aiming to support the development and dissemination of art and to transmit art to a wider audience with an open and interactive approach, CIF hosted international art professionals in Istanbul to introduce the foundation's future programs for the opening of the exhibition. In the guest group, where Anissa Touati, the curator of "The System of the World" to be held by CIF in May 2019, takes place; there is also Galerie Jocelyn Wolff with Ines Huergo, High Art Galerie with Philippe Joppin and Galerie Daniel Templon with Gloria Sensi.