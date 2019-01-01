Art 'goes on and on' with young artist

Anna Laudel will present young and talented artist Ardan Özmenoğlu's solo exhibition "This goes on and on" between Jan. 17 and March 7. Known for her distinctive works with post-it notes, in "This goes on and on," Özmenoğlu reflects the architectural and historical features of the gallery building on her selection and showcases her new works produced for this exhibition as well as recent ones.

Özmenoğlu is a mixed-media contemporary artist, recognized for her innovative use of different materials and interdisciplinary, playful techniques. Her works are based on the expressions and symbols from global and local popular culture, aiming to depict her daily life. Özmenoğlu's newest project, produced for this exhibition, centers around the usage of playing cards within colorful portraits, turning them into a medium to tell the stories of Ottoman Sultans.

Using a wide range of materials and mediums including post-its, paintings, glass and neon, "This goes on and on" brings together the artworks of Özmenoğlu with unique techniques and designs, investigating the contemporary popular culture and lifestyle.

The first solo exhibition of the year will be held across three floors at Anna Laudel in Istanbul. Anna Laudel also presents the latest works of Ardan Özmenoğlu at Art Karlsruhe between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24.

Ardan Özmenoğlu

Born in 1979 in Turkey, Ardan Özmenoğlu obtained her BFA and MFA from Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture at Bilkent University, Ankara. She was an Artist in Residence at Kala Art Institute in Berkeley; Ateliergemeinschaft Milchhof e.V. Berlin; Frans Maserell Centrum in Belgium; Kulturkontakt Austria in Vienna and Glasstress in Murano, Venice. Her recent projects are site-specific screen print installations, which incorporate architecture and sculpture, using materials such as glass, neon-tubing and post-it notes. At the interface between printmaking and sculpture, 3D portraits come into being. She currently lives and works in Istanbul.

Since her first exhibition in 2006, her works have been featured in over 40 exhibitions in the United States and abroad including Istanbul, Basel, Berlin, London, and Milan. Her works can also be found in important collections internationally such as the Frankfurt Airport Collection, Osthaus Museum Hagen Collection, Kala Art Institute Collection, Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, UniCredit Bank Art Collection, and the Istanbul Modern Collection amongst others.