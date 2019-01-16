Yunus Emre Institute supports young artists in London exhibit

Hosted by Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute in London, and organized in collaboration with the University of Arts London, the institute's first painting exhibition of the new year, Artopia, will be open for art lovers until Jan. 18.

Established to introduce Turkey to the world and to serve those who want to receive an education abroad, the Yunus Emre Institute has 56 cultural centers in 46 countries. The institute, which organizes more than 1,000 events worldwide, supports the work of students doing their master's degrees in painting with its new exhibition. Comprised of works by 25 students who came from the four corners of the world to London for their art education, Artopia welcomes art lovers in London in the institute's space.

The opening ceremony for the exhibition was held on the night of Jan. 10, with speeches by Ahenk Dereli, the counselor at the Turkish Embassy in London, and University of Arts London MA Painting Course leader Geraint Evans. After the opening speeches, the young artists introduced their artwork and mingled with the visitors.

The exhibition, which can be visited until Jan. 18, brings together the art of different civilizations, thanks to contributions made by students from various countries, including Japan, Canada, the U.K. and Pakistan.