Hues of two artists expressed on canvas

Bahri Genç, who generally describes human expressions through his portraits, and Barış Sarıbaş, who offers insight into his inner world with mysterious analysis, are at City's Nişantaşı Mahalle with their works that make us ponder ourselves and our existence in an exhibition open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. until Jan. 27.

Bahri Genç has mostly focused on portraits in his recent works and created transparent semantic strata with metaphors, handling the deepness of expressions on human faces in an abstract manner. Internalizing the technique of significant artists from art history, such as Rembrandt, Titian - also known as Tiziano Vecellio - Diego Velazquez and Frans Hals, the artist offers different and impressive techniques with his gestural manner, created with large brushes and spatulas to strengthen the expression.

Barış Sarıbaş expresses meaningful searches and the journey of mankind in his fantastic and simple paintings that he created with nature, space and light. He invites spectators to discover the world and themselves again and addresses the hope in the heart of humanity. The artist is inspired by the Aegean and Anatolian geography, mythology, archaeology and art history in his works. Sarıbaş refers to the past and the rich cultural accumulation of humanity by using a contemporary art language. The images in his works are created with a focus on specific symbols.