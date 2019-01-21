Multidisciplinary show blends art, fashion

Başak Cankeş, known for her notable fashion events, is preparing to welcome audiences with a completely different production this time.

"The Truth" a performance to take place at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) on Jan. 24 will blend performance art and handicraft. Cankeş will be looking at how the new world order has changed our social awareness through metaphorical elements of self-created scenarios.

The designer, who turned has turned her collections into art shows with scenarios she has written out for presentation, highlights how many components of fashion turn into puppets, the show also highlights the effort of what happens backstage in fashion shows.

Along with make-up artists, hair designers, tailors, designers, workshop officers and 15 theater actors and actresses, there is a volunteer team of 40 on the show, with a total team of 150. The show, which defies and challenges norms such as body, gender, race and age imposed by fashion, does not include fashion models and is conceptualized by Cankeş, who is also doing the art direction.

Cankeş is again innovating by collaborating with artists from different disciplines, such as with Fırat Neziroğlu, and with leather artists Afshin Zardin, Cihan Kaymaz and Murat Ateş. She has created quilts and paintings with these artists by using traditional leather carving arts and also produced a dress woven from 3,000-meter-long leather thread. Mostly suede and leathers is used in the unique patterns that probe the uncanny relationship between the real and the unreal and contain messages about how one reaches inside themselves.

The show is choreographed by Cankeş and choreographer artist Ekin Bernay.

"The Truth" documentary will be released after the performance, documenting the yearlong performance, collection and artistic production process, and is directed by Zeynep Dilara Aksoy.

About Başak Cankeş

Başak Cankeş is the founder of the Bashaques brand, known for the motto "wearable art." She graduated from İzmir Ekonomi University's Fashion Design department in second place and had the chance to work with brands such as Arzu Kaprol and Yıldırım Mayruk during her university days. She improved her skills in design and illustration when she was an intern with Bora Aksu in the U.K. and directed her talent toward artistic paintings and wearable art with the guidance of Aksu. Her first collection "Moment," was presented in 2015 and won her the International Mediterranean Fashion Designer award, she also won the YOTA Fashion Design competition held in the U.K. She collaborated with Galeries Lafayette and found the chance to present her designs in Paris and exhibited her traditional Turkish Quilts Project, in which she harmonized surrealism with the art of Turkish miniature at Contemporary Istanbul along with her wearable art collections. She has participated in Contemporary Istanbul for the past two years as the artist of Gallery Baraz.

She created theatrical fashion shows at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul for 5 seasons. With her brand the artist continues on her path with her gallery-boutique shop in Alaçatı, İzmir. The decor and costume design of "Helicon Experience," a thrilling single act theater experience that takes place at the mansion where the Istanbul Toy Museum is located, is among some of Cankeş latest works.