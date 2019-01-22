Children's Art Festival comes to Zorlu PSM

Istanbul's Zorlu PSM (Performing Arts Center) will host the 1st Children's Art Festival between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. The festival looks to bring children together with the world of art and offer a broad range of activities.

The festival will host thousands of children at the Zorlu PSM over the four days. The little ones will have the opportunity to improve their skills, self-confidence and physical development by taking part in the workshop. They will also enjoy some colorful plays, film screenings, painting exhibitions, stage performances and concerts.

As part of the festival, which will be realized for the first time this year and aims to bring together various branches of art, children will have the chance to attend different workshops on different subjects, including painting, music, mosaic, drama, philosophy, history of art, animation, caricature, photography, kite making even digital art and coding.

Those interested in dance will be able to attend a ballet workshop facilitated by the Tan Sağtürk Academy. There will also be gymnastics, street dance & mini hip-hop workshops.

Children interested in music, on the other hand, will have the chance to learn how to attend a workshop conducted by Doremusic.

They will also have the option to attend various workshops on plate coloring, caricature self-portrait, mosaic and fabric coloring offered by Artkolik.

The Ragıp Savaş Art Academy invites children interested in theater to attend their drama and acting workshops.

The ones who have an interest in painting will color Istanbul from the perspective of Devrim Erbil while gaining insight into the style of many local and foreign artists. In addition, they will transfer their dreams on canvas with Yiğit Yazıcı.

The festival will offer some other program as well; it will stage plays and film screenings. It will stage "Hayal Çalan Cadı" ("Witch the Dream Thief") by Zorlu Children's Theater and Rafadan Tayfa by TRT Çocuk.

The Children's Art Festival also aims to support children with so many experiences in different areas. From seed to soil, animals to plants, the festival will combine the love for nature with art.

With an aim to embrace all children, the festival will present various workshops as body percussion and descriptive film screenings prepared for physically disabled children.

Parents will also have the chance to meet up experts and opinion leaders and discuss different topics about their children.