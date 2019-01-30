Istanbul platform to launch Sustainable Art Days program

An architecture, design and art based platform, "The Circle" initiates a new activity series which is planned to be held every three months. Themed on sustainability, the first leg of the series will be held on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. Sustainable Art Days will present the works by artists who think about and produce sustainable design.

As one of the notions The Circle attributes importance more than ever in today's world on sustainability that makes the products that harm nature least and is prepared on the indispensable principle of minimum consumption of resources. Aslı Jackson, Beril Taşoğlu, Birnur Temel, Defne Samman, Esin Sözer Kalender, Gülnar Ocakdan, Gülnur Özdağlar, Nilüfer Kozikoğlu,Pınar and Yiğit Yazıcı are artists who will contribute to the event.

In addition to the exhibitions and product sale, the program will offer workshops and conversations to create awareness on sustainability. The preliminary criteria for the products to take part in the art days are that they must contain eatable or recyclable substances.

Bringing together the designers, artists who work through and produce sustainable design and all the enthusiasts, the event will be waiting for visitors at The Circle.