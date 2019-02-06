Open Dialogue Istanbul offers children a workshop on Ai Weiwei

With the aim of helping children understand and reflect on art in their early years, Open Dialogue Istanbul will organize entertaining workshops for children on the weekends.

This Sunday's workshop on Feb. 10, will be with artist and trainer Begüm Çalışkan, where children will hear about the life, art and work of the famous Chinese cognitive artists Ai Weiwei. They will also make 2D and 3D works through inspiration from the work of the artist.

The workshops are meant to help children understand and develop their creativity through the creation of authentic designs. The workshop run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and children aged from 5 to 10 and 11 to 15 can attend.