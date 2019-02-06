Russian Avant-garde at Sabancı Museum with performances

The Sakıp Sabancı Museum is preparing to host a new event within the context of "The Russian Avant-garde. Dreaming of the Future through Art and Design" exhibition.

"Performances from Avant-garde Works," where works by Russian avantgarde artists will be reinterpreted, will start at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum in February.

SSM is getting ready to present the event series curated by Emre Koyuncuoğlu. Visitors will get a chance to see the works of artists from the Russian avant-garde period at the exhibition gallery on Saturdays between Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

The first performance of the series will be presented on Feb. 9 with the reinterpretation of Aleksei Kruchenykh and Velimir Khlebnikov's first Russian Futurist opera titled "Victory Over the Sun," accompanied with the experimental choreographies by Taldans artists.

Directly with this performance, Taldans will follow a fluent direction in both language and the body instead of interpreting the work, which is one of the most known examples of overall art perception aimed at revealing the combination of all art branches of the Russian avant-garde period. Futurist scriptwriter Velimir Khlebnikov's play titled "Mrs. Laneen," which has been translated into Turkish for the first time for the event, will be staged by theater and performance artist Fulya Peker. The play will star the biomechanical acting techniques of Vsevolod Meyerhold, one of the important theater theoreticians of the period.