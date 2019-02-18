Art Days about to begin in Istanbul

"Traditional Art Boya Art Days – 2019" events will take place in Istanbul on Feb. 22-24, 2019 this year. Within the framework of the events held every year, there are photography exhibitions, artist workshops and training programs.

A very special exhibition on the theme of love will be set up for photo enthusiasts on the Art Days. The photographs that were selected by curator Tahsin Aydoğmuş in an attempt to support young photographers were prepared on original Hahnemühle paper as fine art prints and specially framed with museum glass.





Another important event that will take place this year will be "Albumen Printing," the printing technique of the 1800s, which will be carried out by photographer Kerim Suner. These prints, which will be in limited numbers, will certainly be one of the most interesting aspects of the event.

Photographers or photography students (for their one 300 dots per inch job) will be given the chance to make fine art printing, an artistic printing technique – which will be a surprise for art lovers this year. Information about Fine Art printing and digital Fine Art limited printing can also be found.

You will need to enroll in advance to participate in the Art Days, where many different activities such as acrylic, watercolor paint, printing techniques, botanical illustration, illuminated manuscript and "edirnekari" can be seen.

Anyone who produces art or works on art can get detailed information about art materials and techniques from both artists and Art Boya officials during the events, participate in workshops and visit the exhibition.