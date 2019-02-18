Magnum photographer's Morocco exhibition comes to Istanbul

The "My Morocco" exhibition by photographer Bruno Barbey will meet art lovers in Istanbul on March 14. Barbey was born in Morocco and has been a member of the Magnum photo agency since 1964, and was chairman of the agency from 1992 to 1995, His exhibition will be opened at the Leica Galeri Istanbul in cooperation with Fotoğrafevi.

The exhibition will present a selection from "My Morocco," one of the artist's four books on Morocco, where he spent the first 12 years of his life. The exhibition will also include photographs that were taken by Barbey during his visits to Morocco between 1970 and 2000.

Barbey has made a name for himself in the world with the photographs he took during wars and conflicts in Nigeria, Vietnam, the Middle East, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Kuwait for 50 years and has published more than 30 photography books. The exhibition will be open until May 25.